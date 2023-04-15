How did Mark Sheehan die? The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan Passed Away at 46

Today we are going to discuss sad news which is The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46. This is very big news for those who love Mark Sheenhan. All peoples are very shocked when they listen to this news. Mark Sheehan was a very famous person he was the heart of all who are fans of his. This is very big news for Mark Sheehan fans. Mark Sheehan died at the age of 46 which is a very small age. Mark Sheehan’s band was also shocked when they heard this news. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.

Mark Sheehan, who was born on Oct. 29, 1976, and grew up in Dublin, created the Script with childhood friend and lead singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001. In 2008, the group released its self-titled album, featuring the hits “We Cry,” “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven,” which went on to be one of its most popular songs. Mark Sheehan talked to Billboard in 2017 about the heartbreak anthem’s continuing impact. “I think that was the first lesson for us, where a song really resounded with an audience and becomes their song, not your song, ” he said. “A lot of people say they didn’t know the script until they broke up with somebody, we’re like the soundtrack to people’s bad times.”

How did Mark Sheehan die?

He is survived by his wife, Reena Sheehan, and their three children. The script was founded in 2001 in Dublin. First Time” and “Hall of Fame” featuring Will.i.am. He releases his latest album “Sunsets and Full Moons” in 2019 and his greatest hits album “Tales from the Script” in 2021. The Script is set to open for Pink during the UK shows of their “Summer Carnival Tour” in June. Tributes have flowed in for rockstars including former Boyzone member Mickey Graham, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder and Irish pop star and former Westlife member Brian McFadden.

Mark Sheehan, who co-founded Irish rock band The Script and served as its guitarist, has died, the group was announced Friday on social media. “Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the Script posted on Twitter and Instagram.“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this miserable time.” Graham wrote on Twitter, “Today we lost another young legend of music in The Script’s Mark Sheehan. “I can understand and understand the pain Glenn and Danny are feeling right now and their families as well. I give you all my love and support at this time.” “You gave your music to the world, this will take you home Mark.”