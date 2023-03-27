How Did Marlon Serna Die? Bulacan Town Police Chief Shot Dead by Robbers Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Marlon Serna has passed away reportedly. He was a San Miguel, Bulacan police chief Lt. Col who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very very saddened and shocked by his death. His family, friends and well-wishers mourning his death. Now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Marlon Serna was a resident of Camiling, Tarlac and he completed his graduation from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class in 1977. He worked with distinction in different capacities throughout his profession. He earned huge respect due to his best work. Fair law enforcement officer who was not afraid to take on the most difficult issues. He was very famous for his dedication to his work, and his unwavering commitment to justice. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Marlon Serna Die?

Marlon Serna is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 25 March 2023, Saturday. Since his passing news went out on social media many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, on Saturday night Col. Serna was responding to an alleged robbery case in Barangay San Juan, San Miguel Bulacan when he has been shot by two motorcycle-riding gunmen during a pursuit operation. Currently, the investigation of the incident is going on if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.

Marlon Serna was a very kind and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He was a very dedicated person who was very famous for her work.