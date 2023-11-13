How Did Matan Meir Die? ‘Fauda’ Crew Member’s Death While Fighting For Israel in Gaza

As the Israel-Gaza conflict continues to rage, more and more people are losing their lives. One of the latest to pass away is a crew member from the popular Netflix series Fauda called Matan. According to reports, Matan was killed in an explosion in a tunnel that was full of booby traps. People have been asking a lot of questions since the news broke about Matan, like who he was, what kind of work he did, and why he was killed. We’ll do our best to answer those questions and give you as much info as we can about him.