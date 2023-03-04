How Did Michael Botticelli Die? US Figure Skating Athlete Michael Botticelli Passed Away

The American Skating community is mourning the passing of the popular and well-known former skater and coach who sadly passed away. Yes, Michael Botticelli has gone from this world leaving his family and friends shattered. It is saddening to learn about the passing of the former skater who gained a massive fan following across the world during his career. Let us tell you that Michael Botticelli was the coach at the William L. Chase Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Let’s find out more about the sudden passing of the former skater and how did he die.

Since the news of Michael Botticelli’s passing was confirmed on the Internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving heartfelt condolences to his family who just lost their beloved ones and going through a difficult time. A Facebook user wrote,” Michael Botticelli, you made an impact on so many lives and your skating was phenomenal, you always made people laugh and we will all miss you. God bless you and your family, RIP Michael!! You even made my granddaughter happy”. Unfortunately, the talented coach has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated.

How Did Michael Botticelli Die?

Michael was a beloved member of the skating community which gave him a platform to become a successful person in his life. Unfortunately, Michael Botticelli took his last breath on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Along with this, the cause of his death has been confirmed as he died due to a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was diagnosed with this disease and had been battling it for a long time. The news of his death was confirmed by US Figure Skating on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 paying tribute to him.

Born as Michael Botticelli on July 10th, 1959 in Boston, Massachusetts in US. He gave his entire life to figure skating and became an incredible athlete and also inspired several with his talent. He began his career as an athlete in 1977 when he partnered up with Sheryl Franks and competed in pairs skating events all over the US. The pair were victorious at the Eastern US Paris Championships on multiple occasions between 1977 and 1979.

The Figure Skating also paid tribute to him and wrote,” Yesterday, Olympian Michael Botticelli lost his battle with brain cancer. The pairs skater competed in the 1980 Winter Olympic Games with partner Sheryl Franks. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Michael”.