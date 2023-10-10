How Did Michael Ferdinand Die? Security Guard Dead After Shooting at Pickering Casino

Michael Ferdinand Died In A Shooting at the Pickering Casino Resort: Know More On Monday, October 9, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at the Pickering Casino Resort, resulting in the loss of 34-year-old security guard Michael Ferdinand’s life. This article will delve into the specifics of this unfortunate event. In the early hours of Monday, October 9, 2023, specifically at approximately 5:05 a.m., authorities were alerted to an armed individual at the Pickering Casino Resort, located at 888 Durham Live Avenue in Pickering. Responding swiftly to the distress call, the police from West Division hurried to the scene.





Upon their arrival, the law enforcement officers were directed into the casino, where they discovered a gunshot victim. The casino was promptly evacuated, and the officers administered life-saving procedures to the injured individual. Subsequently, the victim was transported to a trauma center in Toronto, but regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand.

How Did Michael Ferdinand Die?

The police are currently reviewing the security camera footage from the casino and actively pursuing multiple suspects who fled the scene. Law enforcement is appealing to anyone who was present at the casino during the incident, urging them to step forward with any information that could aid in the investigation. Furthermore, witnesses who may have recorded the incident on their mobile phones or dash-cam footage are encouraged to share these recordings with the investigators.



For those willing to contribute to the ongoing inquiry, please get in touch with Detective Peacocke from the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520, extension 5402. Individuals who prefer to offer information anonymously have the option to contact Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips via the website www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward of $2,000.



