How Did Mickael Essouma Die? Support Workers Apologise After Misnaming Man Dies

Mickael Essouma died on the Bibby Stockholm barge and an investigation was also begun related to this incident. Mickael's death is heartbreaking for his loved ones who are mourning the loss.

According to the sources, Mickael Essouma passed away, and the initial reports suggested that it was a suicide case. However, the latest update has generated significant attention. He was found dead on board the Bibby Stockholm barge on Tuesday 12 December 2023 but the exact circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event are still unknown.

How Did Mickael Essouma Die?

Furthermore, some sources claim that he screamed for help, and security had to be called because his behavior got out of control at that point. However, there is confusion over his identity, as he later apologized for misnaming him as a deceased person. If we talk about the deceased, he was a Cameroonian doctor whose identity became the center of attention after his alleged death on the barge Bibby Stockholm. At present, no information related to his personal life has been shared and due to his unexpected death, his name is in the news. keep reading.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are working to determine the exact details. Details are still unclear and initial reports suggested that Essouma hanged himself inside the bathroom and had reportedly already sought help from doctors. It is reported this tragic incident happened on 12 December and it may be a suicide case. However, details of his death are yet to be confirmed.