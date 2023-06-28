How Did Mike Kellogg Die? Former Moody Radio Announcer Passed Away at 81

Recently sorrowful news has come on the internet that a famous announcer Mike Kellogg has died reportedly. He was an American radio anchor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 81 on Sunday. Since the demise news has come internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now people have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Mike Kellogg and his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mike Kellogg was a very famous American radio announcer and star who was better known as the senior broadcaster with Moody Radio and host for Music Thru The Night until his retirement in 2014. His real name was Michael S. Kellogg but he was popular by Mike Kellogg. At a young age he first wanted to be a writer but later got a job for a newspaper company. Later he was writing for the broadcasting company in Chicago. In 1982 he was selected by host of Music Thru the Night. Scroll down the to next page for more information about the news.

How Did Mike Kellogg Die?

American radio broadcaster Mike Kellogg is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 25 June 2023 at the age of 81. His sudden demise news was announced by Moody Radio South Florida on Facebook. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very stunned and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death it has been revealed yet. Reportedly, he was born on 26 September 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. He completed his education at Cedarville College in Cedarville, Ohio. Later he shifted to Valparaiso. Indiana. He was a beloved person in the family and he will be always remembered by his family, friends, and those who knew him. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Kellogg's soul rest in peace.