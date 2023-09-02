How Did Mohamed Al Fayed Die? Former Harrods Owner Passed Away at 94

At the age of 94, Mohamed Al-Fayed, the man whose son tragically lost his life in a car accident with Princess Diana, has passed away. Good Day Readers. Today a heartwarming news has come from London. Stating that Mohamed Al-Fayed, the individual whose son tragically perished in a car accident alongside Princess Diana, has passed away at the age of 94. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Mohamed Al-Fayed, the Egyptian billionaire renowned for his ownership of Harrods department store and whose son tragically lost his life in a car accident with Princess Diana in France in 1997, has passed away at the age of 94.





The family of Mohamed al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who purchased Harrods department store and promoted a controversial conspiracy theory alleging the involvement of the British royal family in the tragic deaths of his son and Princess Diana, has confirmed his demise. Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, al-Fayed started his career by selling fizzy drinks and later worked as a sewing-machine salesman. He gradually built his family’s wealth through investments in real estate, shipping, and construction, initially in the Middle East and later expanding his business interests to Europe.

How Did Mohamed Al Fayed Die?

While in possession of iconic establishments including Harrods, Fulham, and the Ritz hotel in Paris, al-Fayed always maintained a somewhat outsider status in the UK, existing more on the periphery than being fully embraced. His rift with the British government stemmed from their refusal to grant him citizenship in a country where he had resided for decades. This led him to contemplate the possibility of relocating to France, a nation that bestowed upon him the Legion of Honour, its highest civilian award. Al-Fayed, a complex individual known for his charisma, autocratic tendencies, occasional vindictiveness, and outspoken personality, dedicated a decade of his life to trying to establish his belief that Diana and his son Dodi did not meet their fate in a tragic car accident in a Parisian tunnel in 1997 while evading paparazzi on motorcycles.



His claims, unsupported by any concrete evidence as per the official inquest into Diana’s death, included the assertion that she was expecting Dodi’s child and he accused Prince Philip, the husband of the queen, of masterminding a scheme within Britain’s security services to eliminate her, preventing her from marrying a Muslim and giving birth to his child. Al-Fayed’s passing was confirmed by his family on Wednesday, occurring just one day before the 26th anniversary of the tragic deaths of Dodi and Diana.



Although al-Fayed was renowned for his penchant for self-reinvention, embellishment, and self-promotion, he undeniably played a central role in significant moments in recent British history. His contentious takeover of Harrods in 1985 triggered one of the most acrimonious business disputes in Britain’s history. In 1994, he generated a scandal by disclosing that he had provided financial incentives to politicians to pose questions on his behalf in Parliament.



In keeping with the unconventional tendencies often seen in billionaires, al-Fayed once articulated his desire to be mummified and placed in a golden sarcophagus, positioned within a glass pyramid on the rooftop of Harrods.