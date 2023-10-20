How Did Mohan Hemmadi Die? Veteran Organizer, Surmandal Founder Mohan Hemmadi Passed Away

Mohan Hemmadi, who has been a part of Indian classical music for over half a century, passed away on Thursday. He was the founder of Sur Mandal and was a big part of making Hindustani music popular in Hyderabad. His life was dedicated to bringing the best of classical music to the people by putting on concerts and festivals. He was always dedicated to making sure that Indian classical music was seen and heard by people all over the world.

Mohan Gopal Hemmadi passed away on Thursday at his residence in Hyderabad, aged 86. He is a veteran organizer and the founder of Sur Mandal. He is well-known for his contribution to Indian classical music. He is also known for popularising Hindustani music here in Hyderabad. Hemmadi was born at Dharwad in Karnataka. He was brought up in Mumbai. In 1959, he moved to Hyderabad and has been living here ever since. He started Sur Mandal in 1970. He was responsible for organizing many musical concerts and festivals in the city. Hemmadi interacted with some of the biggest names in Indian classical music such as Ustad bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Hariprasad Chaurasia, and many others.

How Did Mohan Hemmadi Die?