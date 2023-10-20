Headline

How Did Mohan Hemmadi Die? Veteran Organizer, Surmandal Founder Mohan Hemmadi Passed Away

26 seconds ago
by Ricky Maurya

Mohan Hemmadi, who has been a part of Indian classical music for over half a century, passed away on Thursday. He was the founder of Sur Mandal and was a big part of making Hindustani music popular in Hyderabad. His life was dedicated to bringing the best of classical music to the people by putting on concerts and festivals. He was always dedicated to making sure that Indian classical music was seen and heard by people all over the world.

How Did Mohan Hemmadi Die

Mohan Gopal Hemmadi passed away on Thursday at his residence in Hyderabad, aged 86. He is a veteran organizer and the founder of Sur Mandal. He is well-known for his contribution to Indian classical music. He is also known for popularising Hindustani music here in Hyderabad. Hemmadi was born at Dharwad in Karnataka. He was brought up in Mumbai. In 1959, he moved to Hyderabad and has been living here ever since. He started Sur Mandal in 1970. He was responsible for organizing many musical concerts and festivals in the city. Hemmadi interacted with some of the biggest names in Indian classical music such as Ustad bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Hariprasad Chaurasia, and many others.

How Did Mohan Hemmadi Die?

Mohan Hemmadi breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Hyderabad at 2.30 a.m. on October 19. His family released a statement on social media saying, “It is with profound regret that we inform you of the passing away of our dear Shri. Mohan Hemmadi ji. At 2:30 AM on October 19, he passed away peacefully at his residence.” Sur Mandal Secretary Nagesh Kapilavai said, “This is an irreparable loss to the entire music community of Hyderabad. Hemmadi dedicated his entire life to bringing Indian classical music recitals to the city. He changed the entire cultural and musical atmosphere of the city.” Hemmadi’s tireless efforts to bring legendary artists to the city provided audiences with an opportunity to watch some of the best Hindustani musical performances in the world.”

Sur Mandal has organized more than 600 classical concerts in Hyderabad. He is committed to the promotion of classical music and has worked with some of the most famous names in the history of Indian classical music. It is because of his efforts that the people of Hyderabad have been able to experience some of the world’s best Hindustani music concerts. From the planning and execution of every concert to the choice of artists and venues, he created a unique musical experience for music lovers in Hyderabad.

