How did Murphy Afolabi die? Nollywood Actor Passed Away Murphy Afolabi Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi has passed away. He was a very famous actor who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 49. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought their favourite person will leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Murphy Afolabi was one of the best Nigerian actors, producers, screenwriters and directors. He was also better known for his impressive performances in many Yoruba movies. He completed his education at Osun State Polytechnic in Ire Osun State with degrees in mass communication, movie production, and theatre arts. He started his acting profession when he was coached by Dagunro and made an early arrival in the movie Ifa Olokun. He played a role in several movies including Mafiwonmi, Bia se Beru, Jimi Bendel and many more. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Murphy Afolabi die?

The well-known Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi is no longer among his ones and he took his last breath on 14 May 2023, Sunday. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by Odunlade Adekola. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away from injuries sustained from a fall in the bathroom in the early hours of today. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Murphy Afolabi was born on 5 May 1974. He was a very talented and amazing person who achieved a huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Since his passing news came on the internet many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Murphy Afolabi’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.