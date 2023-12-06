How Did Natasha Lamptey Die? UPSA Law Lecturer, Natasha Lamptey Passed Away

In this article, we are going to talk about the death of Natasha Lamptey because her passing news is rapidly running in the trends of social media. She was a prominent lawyer in private practice and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School and now, her passing news is breaking the hearts of many of her loved ones. Her death news is heartbreaking news for her family members and many are mourning her loss. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her passing, and talk about herself in detail, so read continuously and completely.

According to the reports and sources, she was suffering and fighting with cancer for a long time. Her death was officially announced by MyInfoGh report. She took her last breath on Tuesday 5 December 2023 and she died after a brief battle with cancer. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are not revealed yet. Many rumors and sites are flowing on the internet that claim the cause of her passing but no one among her family members has shared any information about her passing. Keep continuing your reading to know more about her and don’t skip any line or single word.

How Did Natasha Lamptey Die?

If we talk about Natasha Lamptey in detail, she shared her expertise with the Law Faculties of Zenith University College and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). Then in 2016, she joined UPSA and served as a lecturer in Public International Law and Immovable Property Law. She also studied at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and received a Master of Laws degree (LLM) in Internet Law and Policy. Her academic focus focused on Internet/Cyber ​​Law and Public International Law. She was particularly passionate about developing laws and policies to combat cybercrime and using international law norms for the benefit of African people. keep reading…

Now, her death news is speaking like wildfire and many are expressing their sorrow for her demise. In her life, she gained so much education and was known as a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School. She died on Tuesday 5 December 2023 after a long battle with her cancer but all the details are not disclosed. We have mentioned all the information about her death and herself above in this article. We will update our article after getting any other information related to this topic. Keep following dekhnews.com to get further updates or more articles.