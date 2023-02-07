How Did Niamh Bhreathnach Die? Ireland Ex-Minister Passes Away At 77

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known minister who abrogated college tuition Niamh Bhreathnach has passed away recently at the age of 77. She was an Irish Labour party politician. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death as no one had imagined that they will have to hear this. Now many people are searching for her name on the internet as they want to know her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Niamh Bhreathnach was a very amazing lady who was one of the civil servant couple’s five daughters. She was born on 1 June 1945 in Loughlinstown, Dublin, Irland. She was a former Labor TD for Dn Laoghaire and was named minister for education in the Dail in 1992 on her first day. She worked as Minister for education and also served as a Teachta Dala for the Dun Laoghaire constituency from 1992 to 1997. She was a beautiful lady who achieved huge success in her career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How Did Niamh Bhreathnach Die?

Niamh Bhreathnach was the minister who abolished college tuition is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 77 on 6 February 2023, Monday. Her demise news has been confirmed by President Michael D. Higgins on Twitter. But currently, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Now we are trying to connect with her family and friends if we will get any information about her cause of death and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.

As far as we know, In 1990 she won the first vote for Labor Party chairman. She completed her education at Dominican College Sion Hill and Froebel College of Education. She remained involved in local politics after losing the 1997 election. She was a very respected woman who will be always remembered by many people. Since her passing news went out many people are very shocked and they are paying a tribute to her and expressing their deep condolenes to her family. May Niamh Bhreathnach's soul rest in peace.