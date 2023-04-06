How did Nigel Lawson die? Former Thatcher Chancellor Nigel Lawson Dies at 91

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous British politician Nigel Lawson has passed away recently. He was a British politician and journalist who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 91 on Monday. His passing news circulated on many social networking sites and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Nigel Lawson and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nigel Lawson was a very famous and respected politician and journalist. He was a member of the Conservative Party, she worked as a member of the Parliament for Blaby from 1947 to 1992. From 1981 to 1989 he served in Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet. In 1983 he became chancellor and managed a period of economic development known as the Lawson Boom before resigning in 1998. Later, he spent the next three years on the backbenches before being given a life peerage and seated in the House of Lords until his retirement in January 2023. He started his profession as a journalist and worked for the Financial Times and the Sunday Telegraph. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Nigel Lawson die?

Former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 3 April 2023 when he was 91 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed.

Nigel Lawson was born on 11 March 1932 in Hampstead, London, United Kingdom. He completed his education at Westminster School in London and he succeeded in a mathematics scholarship to Christ Church Oxford where he got gained a first-class honours degree in politics, philosophy and economics. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Nigel Lawson's soul rest in peace.