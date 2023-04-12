How Did Nimi Briggs Die? Famous Former Vice Chancellor Nimi Briggs Dies at 79

It is very hard to announce that a very famous former Vice Chancellor Nimi Briggs has passed recently. He was a Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 97 on Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked about his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Nimi Briggs and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nimi Dimkpa Briggs was a very famous Nigerian academic, scholar and Emeritus Professor who was known as a Nimi Briggs. He took his first breath on 22 February 1944 in Port, Harcourt, Nigeria. He completed his from the Nyemoni Grammar School in Abonnema and Baptist High School in Port Harcourt. After that, he enrolled at Government College Umuahia to complete his secondary studies. He achieved a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Lagos in Nigeria in June 1969. He was twice the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Nimi Briggs Die?

Briggs is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath in the early hours of Easter Monday, 10 April 2023 when he was 79 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Briggs was a very respected person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He worked as Acting Vice-Chancellor from 1995 to 1996 before being reappointed in 2000 and staying until 2005. He was a very dedicated person who will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking by his death and they expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.