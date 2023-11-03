How Did Nityadevi Ramroop Die? Texas Woman Shot Dead By Estranged Husband Days Before Divorce

In this article, we will talk about the murder case of Nityadevi Ramroop who was shot by her estranged husband just days before their divorce after repeatedly seeking police help. She was fatally shot by her husband to her death and this incident occurred recently. Her death and the news of this shooting incident are making headlines on the news channels and attracting the interest of many who are hitting the online platform to know more. Officials shared some reports related to this incident and we have also gathered some details. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this topic and we will try to cover all the details.

The news of this incident is coming from Houston, Texas, where a woman was shot dead by her estranged husband in a murder-suicide incident on Tuesday night, October 31, 2023. Reportedly, the incident happened just days before their divorce was finalized. The deceased has been identified as Nityadevi Ramroop who was 35 years old at the time of death. She was the mother of three children and was living in Texas. Her husband lost his life in this incident. There are many details left to share about this incident, so keep reading…

How Did Nityadevi Ramroop Die?

Furthermore, it has also been shared that his sister was also there at the time of this shooting incident and was stabbed by the gunman, but when she tried to enter the house at 11 p.m., she escaped the attack. And got injured. Took life. Had a fight with his live-in wife. home from work. It was also shared that he had repeatedly sought protection from the police, fearing for his life, but nothing was done to help him. She returned home from work at 11 pm. when her husband ambushed her and shot her in her own driveway on Upland Springs Trace in Katy.

Nityadevi was the mother of three children aged seven, 13, and 16 and they were all at home at the time of the murder. After killing her, the suspect tried to force his way into the house and attacked her sister with a knife, who survived the attack. Following the incident, authorities located her husband, who was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound more than a mile from the crime scene. The detail of her husband is not revealed yet.