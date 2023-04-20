How Did Noel Hanna Die? Renowned Irish Mountain Climber Dies at 56 in Nepal

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking that Noel Hanna has passed away recently. He was a popular hiker who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 56. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. When his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Noel Hanna and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Noel Hanna was a renowned adventurer and endurance athlete. But there no information about his childhood and educational background is not available. He was raised in Northern Ireland and scaled summits alongside participating in adventures around the world. He was a co-founder of the Spartan Race and ascended Mount Everest ten times. In 2006, he climbed the world’s highest peak. He was an amazing person who made his career himself and he will be missed by his close ones. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Noel Hanna Die?

Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday 17 April 2023 when he was 56 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his wife Lynne Hanna. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away at a camp while climbing down a 26,545-foot mountain in the Annapurna mountain range in central Nepal. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please trade the complete article.

But currently, still, the actual cause of death has been not disclosed yet. He was found dead inside his tent at the camp. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family during this hard time and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.