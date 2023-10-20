Headline

How Did Noya Dan Die? 12-year old Israeli Girl From Viral ‘Harry Potter’ Photo Found

by Bhawna Yadav

In this article, we are going to talk about Noya Dan. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding Noya Dan. This news is gaining a lot of attention after the attack of Hamas. People are coming on the internet and searching who was Noya Dan. According to the sources, an Israeli girl whose ‘Harry Potter’ inspired photo went viral after her abduction by Hamas was found dead. The girl was a huge fan of Harry Potter. Recently, this has gone viral on the web. People are hugely searching for the girl. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the article.

How Did Noya Dan Die

According to the sources, the Harry Potter fan Noya Dan was kidnapped by a Hamas terrorist and taken to Gaza. The 12-year-old Israeli girl Noya Dan was found dead. The girl was 12 years old at the time of her passing. The moment her passing news was shared on the internet it went viral. A few days ago her Harry Potter photos have gone viral on the internet. Noya Dan was also targeted by the Hamas group. This news is spread like waves on the web. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

How Did Noya Dan Die?

As we earlier mentioned the 12-year-old girl Noya Dan was kidnapped by the Hamas after the attack on Israel. The girl was taken to Gaza by the Palestine militant group. Noya Dan’s passing news was shared by an Israel social media post. According to the sources, the Israel Defense Forces discovered the dead body of 12-year-old girl Noya Dan. The dead body was found on October 18, 2023, along with her grandmother. The grandmother’s name was identified as Carmela Dan. The 12-year-old girl Noya Dan was too sensitive fan of Harry Potter. Her photo also went viral in which she dressed up like Harry Potter.

Further, Noya Dan’s grandmother celebrated her birthday just 24 hours prior to her tragic death. On October 17, 2023, the grandmother of Noya Dan, Carmela celebrated her 80th birthday. Sadly, the 12-year-old girl and 80-year-old grandmother’s dead body was discovered somewhere in Gaza. For the family, the celebration days turned into a nightmare. The 12-year-old girl was hostage by the Palestine militant group after went her photo viral on various social media platforms. J.K. Rowling also twisted at this case and prayed for the safe return of the rest children. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

