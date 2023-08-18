How Did OJ Blaq Die? Ghanaian Musician OJ Blaq Passes Away, Death – Obituary

Here we are sharing the painful and saddening news with you that OJ Blaq has passed away. He was a very well-known Ghanaian rapper who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 40 on Thursday. It is heartbreaking news for the music community as they lost their beloved person and currently, they are grieving his death. Since his passing news came on the internet many people have been very broken. Now they are very curious to know about OJ Blaq and how he died. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

OJ Blaq was a very amazing and talented Ghanaian actor and singer who was born in Accra, Ghana. His real name was Andy Nii Akrashie but he was professionally known as OJ Blaq. He started his music profession in 2000 and his debut album named The Blaq Mixtape which was released in 2006. He loved to spend his time with his family and friends. He was a very wonderful person who made his carer by himself and achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ghanaian rapper OJ Blaq is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 40 on Thursday, 17 August 2023. His unexpected death has been confirmed by his colleague artist, Captain Planet on social media. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people have been very shocked and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a long fight with kidney disease. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read to complete the article.

As far as we know, OJ Blaq was an amazing person who did great work in his career due to his best work he earned huge respect and success. He was a beloved person and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since the news came on the internet many people have been broken and they have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May OJ Blaq’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News.