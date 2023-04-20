How Did Otis Redding III Die? Guitarist and Son of Otis Redding Dead of Cancer at 59

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous singer Otis Redding III has passed away recently. He was the son of Otis Redding. Otis Redding was one of the best American singers and songwriters. Otis Redding III is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 59 on Tuesday. His passing news left the musical community in shock and pain. Many people are searching for Otis Redding III’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Otis Redding III was a musical hero in Macon. He continued his father’s musical legacy as a singer, guitarist, and composer. He performed with his brothers as The Reddings. Otis Redding his father who was considered as having one of the most prominent voices ever, passed away at the age of 26 in an aircraft accident on 10 December 1967. Together with his brother Dexter and Mark Lockett, Otis Redding III founded the famous funk, disco, and soul group The Reddings. Music was made, produced, and performed by Otis. Redding III was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Otis Redding III Die?

A musical hero Otis Redding III is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday 18 April 2023 when he was 59 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by many artists, who performed with him throughout the years. Now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news so, please read the complete article.

Otis Redding III was a very kind and talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked. They have been expressing their deep condolences to his family during this hard time and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.