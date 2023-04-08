How Did Paul Cattermole Die? S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known singer Paul Cattermole has passed away recently. He was a very famous English singer and actor who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 46 on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Paul Cattermole and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Paul Cattermole was a very amazing and talented singer and actor who was best known for being a member of the British pop group S Club 7 from 1999 until his departure in 2002. He began a new band called Skua, but they disbanded after a year. Also, he created an impression in a production of The Rocky Horror Show, but he was forced to leave the performance due to a back ailment. In 2018 he gained fame when he disclosed that he was having economic problems by selling his Brit Award for £60,000 on eBay. One of the best pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s was S Club 7. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Paul Cattermole Die?

a star of S Club 7 Paul Cattermole is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 6 April 2023, Thursday when he was 46 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by S Club 7. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, his cause of death is unknown. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Paul was born on 7 March 1977 in St Albans, United Kingdom. He was a very kind person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking by his death. Now many people are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.