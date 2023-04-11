How did Paul Furlan die? Famous Politician Paul Furlan Passed Away Due to Cancer

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous politician Paul Furlan has passed away. He was a Belgian Walloon Politician who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 60. Recently his passing news came on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened and shocked and now they are very curious to know about Paul Furlan and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Paul Furlan was a very respected and famous Belgian Walloon Politician who served as Minister of Local Government and City Policy in the Walloon Government for the Parti Socialiste. In 1999 he was selected for the Walloon Parliament and in 2000 he was mayor of Thuin. He was a very hardworking and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He was also known for his kind nature and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Paul Furlan die?

Paul Furlan is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 10 April 2023 when he was 60 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Paul Magnette died of cancer. He was sick for the past many months and how he died. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Furlan was born on 3 November 1962 in Binche. He completed his education at the University of Liege where he earned a degree in public administration. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Furlan’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.