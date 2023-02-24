How did Paul Herbst die? KZN Paramedic Paul Herbst Passed Away, Wiki-Bio, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous director Paul Herbst has passed away. He was a director of Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday. Since Paul Herbst’s demise news has come on the internet many people have been shocked by his sudden death. Now his family and friends have been grieving his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Paul Herbst and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Paul Herbst was a very amazing person and he was a respected director of Medi Response which is a private paramedic service in KwaZulu-Natal.He had the senior position of Operations Director at IPSS Medical Rescue for several years before taking up his most recent post as Director of Medi Response KZN. He was a very talented person who had an impressive career saving lives as an advanced life support paramedic. He will be always remembered by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

How did Paul Herbst die?

Paul Herbst is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday, 18 February 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by a Medi Response. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very saddened by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after returning from rescue operations in earthquake-stricken Turkey and this tragic incident happened on Saturday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Currently, the whole team of Medi Response has been mourning his death. During this hard time, the family requested privacy. As far as we know, To honour Paul, Medi Response requests that everyone gather at 18:30 on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, on the rooftop parking lot outside of unit 28 Odyssey Mall. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him. May Paul Herbst's soul rest in peace.