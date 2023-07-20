How Did Paul Rodriquez Jr Die? Alaskan Man Accidentally Films Own Death on GoPro

Alaskan kayaker Paul Rodriquez Jr drowned in the glacial waters during a kayaking trip on July 11, accidentally filming his own death. The incident came to light when his Kayak was found abandoned on Mendenhall Lake near Mendenhall Glacier. Authorities from the Alaska State Troopers have officially declared that he has died and have notified his relatives. They are looking for this body. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

On Monday, July 17, officials recovered a helmet with a Go-Pro camera attached, which was later confirmed to belong to Rodriguez. A thorough review of the video footage from the camera revealed that the 43-year-old kayaker drowned after his kayak overturned, causing him to fall into the freezing waters. Rodriguez was not wearing a personal flotation device or appropriate protective clothing during the kayaking trip. The recording from the Go-Pro camera revealed clothing during the kayaking trip. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

How Did Paul Rodriquez Jr Die?

The recording from the Go-Pro camera revealed that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier, which ultimately led to his death, according to the Alaska State Police. On July 11, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a kayak found with a dry bad attached at Mendenhall Lake near Mendenhall Glacier. The kayak was discovered unoccupied, and there were no signs of distress in the lake. On the evening of July 16, the Juneau Police Department reported that Rodriguez was missing, and his vehicle was found in the Mendenhall Visitors Center parking lot. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

On July 17, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Juneau Mountain Rescue, and seadogs were involved in a search operation, combing Mendenhall Lake and shoreline areas. An aerial search was also conducted using a chartered helicopter.