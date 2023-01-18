How Did Peter Dewhurst Die? Journalist Who Ran Weeklies’ Newsdesk For 25 Years Dies aged 69

Recently the news has come on the internet that Peter Dewhurst has passed away reportedly at the of 69. He was a journalist who ran the newsdesk. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. His close ones are very saddened by his unexpected death. Now many people are very curious to know Peter Dewhurst and his cause of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Peter Dewhurst was a very famous journalist who worked as a news editor of the Leader times Series and he spent 25 years, covering the Nelson, Colne and West Craven in East Lancashire. He started his career with the Lancashire Evening Telegraph. He also worked on the Burnley Star before joining the Leader Times Series. He was a very kind and hard-working person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his family but there is no information about his family. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How Did Peter Dewhurst Die?

As per the report, a very famous journalist Peter Dewhurst passed away recently at the age of 69. He took his last breath on 30 December 2022, Friday. But his passing news went come on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. But he passed away after an ill health recent yaers. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He was very famous around Pendle and had the interests of people in Nelson and Colne at heart in everything he reported. He was a very helpful and amazing person. He earned huge respect due to his best work. Since the news come on the internet many people are very shocked by sudden death. Many people have been paying a tribute to him and expressing their deep condolences to his family on social media platforms. Rest in Peace Peter Dewhurst. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.