How did Peter Hardy die? Australian Actor Peter Hardy Passed Away Family, Wiki-Bio

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Australian actor Peter Hardy has passed away at the age of 66. He was an Australian actor and musician who was known to be a part of shows like McLeod’s Daughter and Neighbours. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 16 March 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the and we will share it with you in this article.

Peter Hardy was a very famous Australian actor, theatre performer and singer. began his music career in 1969 playing the French horn in the CCGS Orchestra. He started his profession on stage on the show “Revue – The Other Opening. He recently, performed in An Officer And A Gentleman” at the Sydney Lyric Theatre under Simon Phillips’ direction. He was very famous for his role in Phil Rakich in 44 McLeod’s Daughters episodes and he played his role from 2006 to 2009. In 2012 he played in the TV movie, Dangerous Remedy, playing Robbie McGregor. He was a very successful person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

How did Peter Hardy die?

As per the report, an Australian actor was identified as a Victim of Fremantle’s South Beach snorkelling accident. His unconscious body has been discovered in the water. The witnesses are said to have performed CPR to revive him until paramedics reached but he was declared dead soon after. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are saddened and shocked by his sudden death and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. The Precise cause behind Peter’s death is not known at this time.

Peter Hardy was born on 11 January 1957 in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work. As far as we know, the actor’s passing news has been confirmed by his brother Michael on social media. Since his passing news has come many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.