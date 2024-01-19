How Did Peter Schickele Die? Composer and Gleeful Sire of P.D.Q. Bach, Dies at 88

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that Peter Schickele is no more. Yes, you heard it right, he died at the age of 88 and the news of his death is making headlines on news channels. He was an American musician and parodist who was known mostly for his comedy albums. His passing is a huge loss to the music industry and his family, friends, community members, and loved ones are mourning his passing. In this article we have answered all the questions related to his death like who was Peter Shikele, what happened to him, and much more.

His death news was officially confirmed by his beloved daughter Karla Schickele and she shared some more details related to his demise. As per the sources, Peter Schickele breathed last on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at his home located in Bearsville, a hamlet outside Woodstock, New York, United States. His daughter also mentioned that his health had declined after a series of infections last fall and he was 88 years old at the time of his demise. Further, he had become ill following many illnesses in the fall and it led to his unfortunate death. Keep continuing your reading to know more…

How Did Peter Schickele Die?

Let us talk about himself in brief, his real name was Johann Peter Schickele but he was mostly known shortly as Peter Schickele. Born on 17 July 1935 in Ames, Iowa, United States. He had a keen interest in music from an early age and pursued his musical education by enrolling at the Juilliard School, where he received a Master of Music degree, and then, he enrolled at Swarthmore College, where he received a Bachelor of Music. He was best known for comedy albums featuring his music, which he presented as being composed by the fictional P. D. Q. Bach which helped him to become a successful composer, musical educator, and parodist.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are also paying their condolences for his demise. Presently, no details have been shared related to his funeral and final rites arrangements. His death news was shared by his beloved daughter, Karla Schickele and she confirmed that he died at his home on 16 January 2024 at the age of 88 years. Her daughter mentioned that his health had declined after a series of infections last fall.