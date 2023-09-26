How Did Peter Tomlin Die? US Coast Guard Officer Peter Tomlin Passed Away, Obituary

Peter Tomlin, 42, of Windsor, was killed in an early morning collision on Highway 401 near Chatham. Tomlin was traveling westbound on Highway 401 at approximately 11:30 AM when he collided with the driver of the oncoming truck. The driver of the truck lost control and jackknifed, causing the truck to block both lanes of the road. Tomlin was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after colliding head-on with the truck. Tomlin was pronounced dead shortly after. The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old Windsor man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, and no charges have been filed yet. Keep reading to find out more details related to his funeral details.