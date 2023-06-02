Headline

How Did Pierre Paquet Die? What Happened to Producer Pierre Paquet? Obituary

4 hours ago
by Lisha Dharra

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Learn about the update on Pierre Paquet’s accident at Les Eboulements. Discover the death cause and obituary of the producer. Pierre Paquet, a 70-year-old resident of Quebec, has been identified by the Surete du Quebec as the individual who tragically lost his life in an ATV accident last night in Les Eboulements.

How Did Pierre Paquet Die?

People have shared their thoughts and condolences with the producer’s family, Pierre. In a devastating incident at Les Eboulements, Quebec, Pierre Paquet, a 70-year-old resident, met with a tragic accident. The Surete du Quebec has confirmed his identity as the incident victim.

The accident occurred during the evening when Paquet, accompanied by Marc Dussault, was riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Tragically, they lost control of the vehicle on a private footpath, leading to a horrifying fall of over 100 feet. Emergency services were immediately notified, and both individuals were rushed to the hospital. Pierre Paquet passed away in a fatal accident. Regrettably, Pierre succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The accident also involved photographer Marc Dussault, who survived but suffered multiple fractures. Although currently hospitalized, Mr. Dussault vividly recalls each moment leading up to the incident. The Surete du Quebec spokesperson, Beatrice Dorsaiville, stated that although the passenger’s life was not in immediate danger, their injuries were severe.

The accident has shaken the community of Les Eboulements, as Paquet was a well-known resident with a second home in the area. Authorities have initiated an investigation, including a reconstruction of the incident. The local quad riding community, such as the Club Quad Destination Charlevoix, has expressed condolences and highlighted the need for caution in the area, citing previous accidents at the exact location. The investigation is ongoing, so further information regarding the incident might get updated. Pierre Paquet, who served as the president of Imavision, was a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

The passing of Pierre has left a void in many people’s lives, and his positive spirit and genuine character will be greatly missed by friends, colleagues, and the wider community who were fortunate enough to know him. They are surrounded by the love and condolences of friends and well-wishers offering support during this trying period. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.

