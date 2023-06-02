How Did Pierre Paquet Die? What Happened to Producer Pierre Paquet? Obituary

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Learn about the update on Pierre Paquet’s accident at Les Eboulements. Discover the death cause and obituary of the producer. Pierre Paquet, a 70-year-old resident of Quebec, has been identified by the Surete du Quebec as the individual who tragically lost his life in an ATV accident last night in Les Eboulements.

People have shared their thoughts and condolences with the producer’s family, Pierre. In a devastating incident at Les Eboulements, Quebec, Pierre Paquet, a 70-year-old resident, met with a tragic accident. The Surete du Quebec has confirmed his identity as the incident victim.

How Did Pierre Paquet Die?

The accident occurred during the evening when Paquet, accompanied by Marc Dussault, was riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Tragically, they lost control of the vehicle on a private footpath, leading to a horrifying fall of over 100 feet. Emergency services were immediately notified, and both individuals were rushed to the hospital. Pierre Paquet passed away in a fatal accident. Regrettably, Pierre succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The accident also involved photographer Marc Dussault, who survived but suffered multiple fractures. Although currently hospitalized, Mr. Dussault vividly recalls each moment leading up to the incident. The Surete du Quebec spokesperson, Beatrice Dorsaiville, stated that although the passenger’s life was not in immediate danger, their injuries were severe.