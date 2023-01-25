How Did Polo Polo Die? Mexican Comedian Passed Away Polo Polo Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Mexican comedian Polo Polo passed away recently at the age of 78. He was very famous for his audacious adult humor and live comedy albums. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Monday. It is very painful news for the comedian community as they lost a beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about Polo Polo and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death. His passing news has been confirmed by many social media sites. Polo Polo was a very famous Mexican comedian and his writing style was amazing. He was known universally for his elaborate joke-telling and narration. He was mainly in first person as an alleged personal experience. His reputation grew over time and in 1976 he removed to a big venue named Keops Nightclub where he gave a performance every night to sold-out crowds. He was an amazing personality who will be missed always by people.

How Did Polo Polo Die?

As per the report, a very famous Mexican comedian Polo Polo passed away at the age of 78. He took his last breath on 23 January 2023, Monday. His passing news was reported on his official Facebook page on Monday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Polo Polo has been suffering from vascular dementia. His son Paul Garca said to the local media that his dad died surrounded by his family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Polo Polo was born on 9 March 1944 in Leon Mexico. His full name was Leopoldo Gracia Benitez Pelaez. He spent many years working for the family business before founding his comedic career, which first required him to perform unpaid work in small businesses. He also hosted a tv show called Con Ganas at the end of the decade. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked and they are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more information.