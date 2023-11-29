How Did Queenzy Cheng Die? Malaysian Singer and Actress Passed Away at the age of 37

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Malaysian singer and actress Queenzy Cheng has sadly passed away at 37 years old. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Queenzy Cheng, a renowned Malaysian singer and actress, left a somber void for fans and admirers who had been moved by her talent and contributions to the realms of music and entertainment. Zhuang Qun Shi, affectionately known as Queenzy Cheng, was born on February 26, 1986, in Perlis, Malaysia.

Renowned as a beloved Malaysian singer, she captured hearts with her melodious voice, particularly in her enchanting Chinese New Year tunes that resonated with joy and tradition. Queenzy embarked on her musical journey at the age of five, making her debut at a tender eight. What set her apart was her versatility, effortlessly singing across various genres, from classical to musical theatre. In 2001, she co-founded M-Girls alongside Angeline Khoo, Cass Chin, and Crystal Ong, showcasing her ability to craft harmonious melodies with her fellow artists. The unexpected news of Queenzy’s demise on Tuesday shocked both fans and the music industry. Currently, the exact cause of her death is undisclosed, and the public will be updated once further details about the circumstances become available.

How Did Queenzy Cheng Die?

Her official Instagram account confirmed the somber news, expressing, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the serene departure of the esteemed Malaysian singer, Queenzy Chuang Qun Shi, on 28-11-2023.” Information regarding Queenzy’s memorial service is pending. Amidst this sorrowful loss, heartfelt thoughts and prayers are extended to Queenzy’s family, friends, and everyone touched by her beautiful melodies. As the world grieves the departure of this musical icon, Queenzy’s legacy is certain to endure through the timeless gift of her music.

Born on February 26, 1986, Queenzy Cheng’s musical journey commenced at the age of five when she performed solo at a relative’s wedding reception. Evolving into an artist, she debuted at the tender age of eight. Known for her Chinese New Year albums spanning two decades, Queenzy showcased her versatility across genres, from classical music to musical theatre and pop. In 2001, she co-founded M-Girls with emerging artists Angeline Khoo, Cass Chin, and Crystal Ong. Their debut album and subsequent releases garnered numerous awards, earning M-Girls the moniker of Malaysia’s S.H.E. Not only were their albums the fastest-selling in Malaysian Chinese New Year album history, but they also achieved this distinction in the wider Asian region. To date, M-Girls has released over 17 albums.