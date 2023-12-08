CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
How Did Ralph Cirella Die? A Renowned Actor and Make-Up Artist Passed Away at 58

by Shivam Kumar

We are going to share the death news of Ralph Cirella and this news is rapidly circulating on the internet and social media pages. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 58 years and it is attracting the attention of many people. He was a stylist and makeup artist. He carries so many fans around the world who are hitting the search engine to know more about his passing. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his demise and we will try to share every single piece of information in this article.

How Did Ralph Cirella Die?

The death news of Ralph was officially announced by his longtime friend Howard Stren on his SiriusXM radio show. His friend also shared this news with great grief and shared a long message about his loss. It is shared that he was 58 years old at the time of his death and he breathed last on Tuesday 5 December 2023. He died after being treated for a rare form of Lymphoma but the exact circumstances surrounding his demise remain unknown. It is not officially announced and shared publicly. We are on the way to fetch the exact details of his demise and we will update you soon. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

How Did Ralph Cirella Die?

Ralph Cirella was born on 20 April 1965 in the United States. He carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry and his death is a great loss to the community. He played multiple roles and gained a lot of popularity. He performed best in various films including Private Parts” (1997), “Alien Space Avenger” (1989), and “Welcome to the Max” (1993) which helped him to generate a massive number of fans. In simple, he was a renowned actor and make-up artist who made significant contributions both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Keep reading…

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their condolences for his demise on the internet sites. He died after being treated for a rare form of Lymphoma and if we talk about his disease, it is a kind of cancer that began in the lymph system’s cells. Ralph died on 5 December 2023 at the age of 58 but his death was officially announced later the day, on 6 December. Our prayers are with his family at this painful moment. We have mentioned all the available details related to his death above in this article and we will update you after getting any other information. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

