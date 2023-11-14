How Did Rich Moore Die? Missing US Hiker’s Body Found With Surviving Dog 2 Months After Disappearance

In this report, we are going to talk about Rich Moore. Currently, this name is becoming the subject of internet discussion. People are coming on the internet and searching about Rich Moore. As per the sources, the Colorado missing hiker was found dead with his loyal dog who was watching his dead body for seven weeks. Recently, the news of Rich Moore has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from viewers. The recent viral news Rich Moore is leaving his loved ones shocked. Many questions have been raised after the passing of Rich Moore. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, Rich Moore was a 71-year-old man who was too passionate about hiking. The recent news is coming that the department has found the dead body of Rich Moore. Further, Rich Moore was a beloved native of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The recent search of Pagosa Springs, Colorado left the whole community shocked. He was living with his dog Finney. As per sources, Rich Moore was last seen on August 19, 2023, in Blackhead Peak which is located near his home. Further, a hunter discovered the dead body of Rich Moore. He was found almost two months later. Swipe up the page to know more.

How Did Rich Moore Die?

The Taos Search and Rescue team made huge efforts in the search of Rich Moore after his sudden disappearance. The helicopter was also used in the search for Rich Moore and they failed to search him. Sadly, the rescue team found the dead body of Rich Moore on October 30, 2023. He was 71 years old at the time of his passing. Now, his dead body was found with his dog who is still alive. The family of Rich Moore and his friends filed a case after his missing. One of Rich Moore’s friends, Ladona Wills, shared a social media post, praying for his safe return.

The post is described that Rich Moore and his loving dog have been missing for a long time. They were last seen in a remote hiking area outside of Pagosa Springs. A hunter gave the details about Rich Moore and his dog to the authorities on October 30, 2023. The dog is a 14-year-old whose name is Finney. The dog was found near Rich Moore’s dead body. The dog was with his owner for almost 7 weeks. Further, the cause of the death of Rich Moore has been not revealed yet. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.