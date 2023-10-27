Headline

How Did Richard Roundtree Die? The First Black Action Hero has Passed Away at 81

13 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known American personality Richard Roundtree passed away. Yes, it is true that Richard Roundtree is no more. In this article, we are going to talk about Richard Roundtree and his death. The sudden passing of Richard Roundtree left the whole nation shocked. He got the fame after appearing in the 1971 film “Shaft”. Recently, this news has gone viral over the web and people are showing their interest to know about Richard Roundtree and his cause of death in detail. The fans of Richard Roundtree are very curious to know about his cause of death which we disclose in the next section. Keep following.

How Did Richard Roundtree Die

According to the sources, the American actor Richard Roundtree passed away at the age of 81. The American personality Richard Roundtree was born on July 9, 1942. Further, the private detective John Shaft is one of the most famous roles of Richard Roundtree. This movie was released in 1971 in which Richard Roundtree played an excellent role. Richard Roundtree was mostly known as the first black action hero. Currently, the nation is mourning after the passing of Richard Roundtree at the age of 81. Read more in the next section.

How Did Richard Roundtree Die?

Now, the question stands what was his cause of death? If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that he was battling with pancreatic cancer for a long time. The American famous personality Richard Roundtree passed away on October 24, 2023, at the age of 81. As we earlier mentioned Richard Roundtree died due to pancreatic cancer. Moreover, he took his last breath at his Los Angeles home. In 1993, he was diagnosed with breast. He faced many health challenges before his passing. Richard Roundtree also received a double mastectomy and chemotherapy. The heartbreaking news was shared by Jessie T. Usher through a social media post.

The American actor Richard Roundtree started his career in 1963 when he participated in the Ebony Fashion Fair. From this, he began working in many commercial ads. The acting career started when he joined the Negro Ensemble Company in 167. He was a father of five children. Furthermore, Richard Roundtree was a native of New  Rochelle, New York. Completed his higher education at New Rochelle High School. At this time his funeral arrangements details are unknown. The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

