How Did Rick Dickert Die? KTTV FOX 11, Meteorologist and Broadcaster Dies by Suicide

Los Angeles is grieving the loss of KTTV meteorologist and broadcaster Rick Dickert, who tragically tried to end his own life today. Rick Dickert was a beloved member of the KTTV FOX 11 family, and his passing has sent shock waves through the local and national media. Before joining KTTV FOX 11, Rick Dickert worked as a certified weather and traffic broadcast meteorologist for KTTV. He started at KTTV Los Angeles in October 1990. As a weather presenter for KTTV Los Angeles, Rick quickly gained a reputation for being the go-to source for weather updates for Los Angeles County.

He was passionate about the weather, sharing his love of the ocean and atmosphere on his broadcasts. In addition to his weather forecast duties, Rick was a key contributor to the FOX morning news and Good Day L.A segments. He provided real-time weather updates from the SKYFOX helicopter. With his dedication and expertise, Rick established himself as a valued member of the broadcasting community.

How Did Rick Dickert Die?