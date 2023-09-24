How Did Robb Mason Die? Driver Who Killed Seattle Cyclist in Hit-and-Run Case

In this article, we are going to talk about the collision incident that occurred on 15 July 2022 and there is an update coming out related to this incident. After coming out of this news, Robb Mason also gathered a lot of attention on the internet and social media pages over the past few days. Many are hitting the search engine platforms to know more about him and this incident. It is shared that he killed a cyclist in Seattle in the hit-and-run and was sentenced to prison for his crimes. Let’s see who is Robb Mason and more about this incident, so read this article completely.

The suspect is identified as a 21-year-old driver named Mohamed A Yusuf who was accused of killing a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash. This incident happened in West Seattle in June 2022 and more than a year ago, he was sentenced to spend four years in Prison. He was sentenced for his crime on Friday 22 September 2023 and facing the charges for his crimes. Yusuf pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and hit and run for the collision and in this incident, Robb Mason lost his life, and he was 63 years old at the time of his passing. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

How Did Robb Mason Die?

Robb Mason was a massage therapist and avid cyclist who died in a collision incident that happened on 15 July 2022. According to the reports, Robb was riding his electric bike from his workplace to his home in West Seattle and suddenly he was hit by a Hyundai Elantra which was driven by Yusuf, the accused man. The vehicle was moving over the speed of 50 mph which is twice of legal speed limit. His vehicle stuck Robb before driving off without stopping to give him aid. It is also shared that he was taken to hospital where the doctors confirmed him deceased.

He was a beloved family member and his death was a great loss to his family members. He was survived by his wife Claudia Mason who recently told the court at Yusuf's sentencing hearing on Friday, "Each day is another day of the life sentence" she faced without her husband. She said the accused was "reckless, vicious, callous, cruel … a coward" and "a thief" because he killed her husband in an accident. After a long time, the authorities completed this investigation and Yusuf was sentenced to prison for four years.