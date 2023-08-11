How Did Robert Arevalo Die? Award-winning actor Robert Arevalo Dead at 85

It is very hard to announce that Robert Arevalo has passed away. He was a Filipino film actor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 85 on Thursday. He was a wonderful actor since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Currently, his close ones have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for Robert Arevalo’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Robert Arevalo was a very talented veteran Filipino film and television actor. He first started acting as a drama actor for Premiere Productions. His major screen debut was in Gerardo de Leon’s Huwag Mo Akong Limutin in 1960. He was an amazing and famous actor who emerged in many movies and dramas. Aside from his acting profession, he also worked as an anchor of ABS -CBN’s news bulletin Balita Ngayon along with Mel Tiangco. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Robert Arevalo Die?

Robert Ylagan Arevalo took his last breath on 10 August 2023, Thursday when he was 85 years old. His sudden death has been confirmed by his eldest child, Anna Yalagn, on Facebook.

Robert Arevalo passed away surrounded by his family. He was born on 6 May 1938 in Dumaguate Philippines. He was a beloved son of Filipino film actor and musician Tito Arevalo.