How Did Rocky Gattellari Die? ‘Life of the Party’ Australian Boxer Passed Away at 81

It is very sad to share that Rocky Gattellari passed away at the age of 81 years and his death news is currently running in the trends of the internet sites. Yes, you heard right the most popular Italian-Australian boxer is no more and his death news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages. He was one of the most famous boxers and lots of people are coming to his fan list who are now expressing their sadness for his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more related to his death in this article.

His death news was announced by his family member and his daughter Diana Gattellari described her father as “the life of the party” by sharing a statement online. In this statement, her daughter shared that “He was always the life of the party and always had the biggest smile on his face. She continued her statement and shared that he passed away and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family member or loved ones. Swipe up this article and continue to know more about his death or himself.

How Did Rocky Gattellari Die?

As per the sources and reports, he had been battling dementia and was placed into care last September but in the recent day, his health rapidly decline. He took his last breath on Friday 23 June 2023 surrounded by his family members and he was 81 years old at the time of his deceased. The exact cause of his death is not revealed yet. There are many rumors flowing on the internet sites that explain the cause of his death but nothing has been shared by anyone of his family member or loved ones related to his death cause. We will update our article after getting more details about his death cause.

Rocco “Rocky” Gattellari was his complete name but he was mostly known as Rocky Gattellari. He was born on 6 September 1941 in Oppido Mamertina, Italy, and become popular as an Italian-Australian boxer, Olympian, political candidate, and businessman. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many personalities also expressed their sorrows for his loss. Currently, there is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. He gained a lot of attention and love after being selected 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy. Now, his death news broke the heart of his loved ones. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.