How Did Rodney Pitts Die? Firefighter Killed After Rowhomes Catch Fire In Northwest Baltimore

We are announcing the passing of Rodney Pitts. According to the sources, Rodney Pitts was a very well-known firefighter. The shocking news is coming that the firefighter Rodney Pitts lost his life after Rowhomes caught fire. Currently, his passing news is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web. The online users are showing their interest in knowing about Rodney Pitts. People also want to know the cause of the fire. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a massive fire broke out in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in which a very well-known firefighter Rodney Pitts III lost his precious life. As per the fire officials reports, Rodney Pitts III passed away on Friday. The firefighter Rodney Pitts III was only 31 years old at the time of his passing. The 31-year-old Rodney Pitts III entered a burning rowhouse with other firemen around 3:45 p.m. There were four firemen who were badly injured in this massive fire. Read more in the next section.

How Did Rodney Pitts Die?

Further, after this tragedy the injured firefighters were hospitalized on Thursday. They all were seriously burned. The two firefighters are out of danger after receiving treatment but sadly Rodney Pitts III is no more. His passing news left his family, friends, and community in shock. If you are searching for Rodney Pitts III let us inform you that Rodney Pitts III was an honored firefighter and EMT. He has been in this field since August. He also worked at Engine 29 in Park Heights. The firefighter Rodney Pitts III was from Baltimore. His dream was to contribute his life to his community. Swipe up the page.

He was known for his hard work and dedication. His family shared about Rodney Pitts III with Mayor Brandon Scott that his desire was to support his nation. The Baltimore nation never forgot his support and sacrifice which he paid for his town. According to the sources, on Thursday a massive fire broke out in four rowhouse on Linden Heights Avenue. One of the houses was on rent, and two were empty. There are no exact details that anyone's injuries were caused by a collapse. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rodney Pitts III's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.