How Did Rofhiwa Rampsie Die? Phalaphala FM Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi Dies

Since the last few days, the name of a man named Rofhiwa Rampsie has been making headlines on the internet. Due to this this question must have come to your mind who is Rofhiwa Rampsie and what has happened to her? Answering this question, let us tell you that Rofhiwa Rampsie has died. Yes, you heard it right. After listening to this news, these questions might be coming to your mind when did Rofhiwa Rampsie die and what could have been the reason for Rofhiwa Rampsie’s death? However, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. If you also want to know about the death of Rofhiwa Rampsie, then for that you will have to scroll up your screen and continue reading this article.

Before discussing the topic of Rofhiwa Rampsie’s death, let us tell you about Rofhiwa Rampsie. Rofhiwa Rampsie was a man of good heart and quiet nature from Roodepoort, Gauteng. He completed his studies at Princess High School after which he was admitted to West College of Engineering. He later became known as a sports presenter on SABC PhalaPhala FM Polokwane. He handled his work with full dedication and passion. Many people knew and respected him because of his work. But recently when people came to know that he had died, a wave of despair spread in their hearts.

How Did Rofhiwa Rampsie Die?

With the news of his death, he is not only garnering happiness on the internet but is also forcing people to know about his death. According to the information, it has been revealed that Rofhiwa Rampsie died on January 7, 2024. After which no clear reason for his death has been shared by his family. His death is no less than a nightmare for his family. His death has had a deep impact on the SABC Limpopo Radio Station PhalaPhala FM community, as well as his family.

Let's move ahead and talk about Rofhiwa Rampsie's funeral. However, the family of Rofhiwa Rampsie has demanded from the people that it will take some time for his family to recover from the shock of his death, only after which his family will give any clear information about his funeral.