Headline

How Did Roger Lundy Die? Franklin College Golf Coach Roger Lundy Passed Away

5 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Roger Lundy was a very well-known head women’s golf coach. Currently, Franklin College is mourning the late Roger Lundy. We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Roger Lundy, which has left the entire community in shock. The news of Roger Lundy’s death has gone viral on the web, garnering significant attention. The people are coming on the internet and searching for his cause of death. Roger Lundy’s death is described as unexpected. Everyone wants to know how he died. What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? We will give you more details in the next section regarding Roger Lundy and his death.

How Did Roger Lundy Die?

The Franklin College expressed grief after the passing of Roger Lundy. As we earlier mentioned Roger Lundy was head women’s golf coach at Franklin College. He was a beloved father, husband, and coach. Further, the head coach Roger Lundy passed away on October 30, 2023. If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that he was battling with a very serious illness. The head coach Roger Lundy was diagnosed with pneumonia. A very well-known personality Roger Lundy passed away from pneumonia. Scroll down the page to learn more in detail.

How Did Roger Lundy Die?

Further, Roger Lundy was an excellent golfer in Indiana. He played a very important role in students life. Roger Lundy was a skilled and experienced coach. He helped many students become great and even beginning golfers become strong and competitive. Many social media sources claim that he died due to pneumonia. He has been a very important part of the Franklin College since 2007. In this college, he served as head women’s golf coach. He has been an inspiring player since his struggle time. The coach Roger Lundy was too passionate about golf. Swipe up the page.

Roger Lundy was just not a coach for students, he was an inspiration for them. He had the high command in the golf world. Further, he was also part of the northeastern Indiana at the Greenhurts Country Club which is located in Auburn. In addition, his name was also mentioned in Indiana’s Top 15 teacher. He was a highly skilled golfer. The head coach Roger Lundy passed away due to sepsis and pneumonia. The GoFundMe page was also created for the late Roger Lundy where over $30,000 was collected. Known for his hard work and dedication. The community mounted such precious life of Roger Lundy. If get any other information we will let you on the same site.

