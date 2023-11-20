How Did Rosalynn Carter Die? Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at Age 96

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that at the age of 96, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a dedicated advocate for mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her residence in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who is now 99 years old, Mrs. Carter played a vital role as his equal partner.

President Carter expressed, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.” She is survived by her children—Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy—and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson passed away in 2015. Chip Carter remarked, “Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right. Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans.

How Did Rosalynn Carter Die?

She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.” In a 1978 interview with magazine editors, Carter mentioned that he shared nearly everything with his wife, except for top-secret material. He stated, “I think she understands the consciousness of the American people and their attitudes perhaps better than do I.” The first lady undertook significant official missions to Latin America and played a role in the unsuccessful campaign for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution, aimed at ensuring equal treatment of women under the law. The Iranian hostage crisis, coinciding with Carter’s re-election campaign, contributed to the decline of his presidency as he focused on resolving the standoff instead of campaigning.

Throughout this challenging period, Rosalynn Carter actively supported her husband, undertaking a 44-day tour during which she spoke in 112 cities across 34 states. Her speeches and engagements with crowds were acknowledged for contributing to Carter’s victory over Democratic challenger Ted Kennedy in the 1980 primaries, even though he ultimately faced a significant defeat against Reagan in the general election. Her concern for mental health matters originated in the early 1970s, as she became aware of the profound issue in Georgia and the hesitancy of people to address it. During her tenure as the first lady of Georgia, she served as a member of a governor’s commission dedicated to enhancing services.