How Did Ryan Clinkunbroomer Die? LA Deputy Found Dead With Fatal Gunshot Wound in his Patrolling Vehicle

Recently, a shocking incident occurred in which an LA deputy was found dead in his patrolling vehicle with a gunshot wound. Yes, you heard right and after coming out of this news, a question arises: who was Ryan Clinkunbroomer? This news is continuously running on the top of the internet and attracts the interest of many social media users. Various questions are coming out and many are curious to know the details about this incident. So, we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this incident. Let’s continue your reading to learn more.

Let us clarify that Ryan Clinkunbroomer was a third-generation law enforcement officer and recently his dead body was discovered in his patrol vehicle. He was found dead on Saturday 16 September 2023 and he died from a gunshot wound. Meanwhile, it was a fatal shooting of the deputy. After this incident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in connection with this incident. The news of this incident was officially announced and shared by LA Sheriff Robert Luna on Monday 18 September 2023. The suspect is identified as an alleged shooter Kevin Cataneo Salazar. A lot of details are still left to share, so continue reading this article.

The suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Palmdale by the department. The department also shared that the suspect was arrested thirty-six hours after the deputy’s death. Men and women of the department arrested the suspect early this morning and they shared these details through a video on the department’s Facebook page. The suspect surrendered when the officers deployed chemical agents. He was an active officer of the department and now his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members and loved ones. He was a beloved husband and his wife was broken completely after his passing.

As per the department's statement, he was ambushed while conducting routine patrol duties and he was on duty. Meanwhile, he was in full uniform when this incident happened. The victim was mostly known for his work in which he embodied the values of bravery, and selflessness and was committed to justice. His family members are suffering from a painful time period and many of his loved ones are sharing thier condolence for his loss. The exact reason behind his murder is still unknown. However, the suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.