How did Samantha Evans die? Former British Army Captain Samantha Evans Dies at 44

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you, Samantha Evans has passed away recently at the age of 44. She was a famous and reputed captain who served in Army. She is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Thursday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are searching for Samantha Evans and her cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Samantha Evans was a very famous captain who worked in British Army. She was an ex-student of Rednock School. She spent her 24 years in British Army, travelling the globe and serving on missions twice in Iraq, Germany, Gibraltar, and Northern Ireland. She finally gained the rank of Captain. She took a part in a variety of sporting contests while serving in the Army. She was looking forward to the next stage of her life before she became ill. She was a very talented and kind person who will be always remembered for her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Samantha Evans die?

A very famous Samantha Evans is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on 9 February 2023, Thursday at the age of 44. Her passing news has been confirmed by a Veterans Foundation on Facebook. As we all know that now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, She passed away at Cheltenham General Hospital due to breast cancer. She was a brave woman. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Samantha was a courageous army captain and a beloved young mother. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by her sudden death now many people want to know about her funeral service. According to the report, army captain Samantha’s funeral service is going to happen on 8 March at 11 am at St. George’s Church in Cam. Since her passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.