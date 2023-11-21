How Did Sara Tavares Die? Singer Sara Tavares Passed Away at 45 After Battling Brain Tumour

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the singer Sara Tavares has passed away at the age of 45 after a struggle with a brain tumor. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Sara Alexandra Lima Tavares (1 February 1978 – 19 November 2023) was a Portuguese singer, composer, guitarist, and percussionist. Raised in Lisbon, Portugal, she was of second-generation Portuguese with Cape Verdean heritage, creating world music influenced by African, Portuguese, and North American elements. Sara Tavares, born in 1978 to Cape Verdean immigrant parents in Almada, Portugal, secured victory in the 1994 Chuva de Estrelas, a national song contest, by delivering a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time.” Following this success, she won Festival da Canção, earning the chance to represent Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in the same year.

On Monday, Portuguese singer Sara Tavares, a participant in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, passed away at the age of 45. Having represented Portugal in the contest, Tavares faced a diagnosis of a brain tumor in 2009, compelling her to temporarily step away from her music career. In 1978, Tavares was born to parents who immigrated from Cape Verde to Almada, Portugal, in the 1970s. In 1994, the artist claimed victory in Chuva de Estrelas, a Portuguese national television song contest, with her performance of Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time.”

How Did Sara Tavares Die?

Additionally, she emerged triumphant in Festival da Canção, earning the opportunity to represent Portugal at that year’s Eurovision. Her song “Chamar a música” secured the eighth spot, while Ireland claimed victory with Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids.” SIC Notícias, a cable news channel in Portugal, announced her passing almost three decades after her participation in SIC’s Chuva de Estrelas singing competition.



Her inaugural album, “Mi Ma Bô,” hit the shelves in 1999. Six years prior, in 2017, she revealed her latest album, “Fitxadu.” In 2012, she openly addressed her diagnosis during an episode of the channel’s SIC Alta Definição program, sharing the emotional toll of being separated from her grandmother. Tavares gained recognition for her rendition of “God Help the Outcasts” in European Portuguese for Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, earning a Disney Award for the best version of the original song. In 2000, she received a Portuguese Golden Globe for Best Portuguese Singer. Citing childhood influences like Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin, Tavares incorporated a fusion of Portuguese and Cape Verdean cultures into her music. As part of a cadre of Portuguese artists with African roots, she played a pivotal role in introducing African influences to mainstream music in Portugal.