How Did Sarah Bolt Die? Woman killed, Struck By Car While Helping Driver After Crash

Recently, a terrible accident happened on a Georgia Highway in which Sarah Bolt was fatally struck by a car and left this world. Yes, you heard right she passed away and the news of this crash incident is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. She was the mother of five and one of the loved ones among her family members. Her family facing a great loss and they are expressing thier sadness for her loss. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her passing, more about this incident, and also talk about herself in this article.

It is shared that this crash incident was terrible and she lost her life after being involved in this accident. She was struck by a car while stopping to help crash victims. She passed away after being fatally struck by a car when she trying to help a crash victim and this incident happened on a Georgia highway. This incident occurred when Kia Secoda’s driver lost control of the car at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday 23 September 2023 on the I-75 South. It was a multi-vehicle crash incident. Swipe up this article to know more about this incident.

How Did Sarah Bolt Die?

She stopped her car and got out of her car to help a driver who crashed into the median and suddenly another vehicle her badly. She was 38 years old at the time of her passing and was going to turn 39 years old on 4 October. It is shared that a Sedona traveled across all lanes of travel and struck the median barrier, then traveled across all lanes of travel again and struck the right-hand guard rail. It stopped in the far right-hand lane of travel and was struck by multiple vehicles. Just after, a black Dodge Challenger in the far right lane lost control and struck two individuals.

When the two individuals were struck, they were immediately rushed to the nearby local hospital. One of them sustained major injuries while the other was identified as Sarah Bolt. Both of them lost thier lives. She died after getting injured badly in this accident and succumbed to his life. The driver of Sedona also sustained minor injuries and was released. Sarah was born on 4 October 1984 and her birthname was Sarah Ellen Bullough Bolt. She was the mother of five and her loved ones are expressing thier sorrows for her loss. The investigation is underway and we will update you soon. Keep following to read more articles on the latest news topics.