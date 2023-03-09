How Did Satish Kaushik Die? Actor-director Satish Kaushik Dies of Heart Attack at 66

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known Indian actor Satish Kaushik has passed away. He was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday at the age of 66. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very curious to know about Satish Kaushik and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Satish Kaushik was a very famous film actor who was better known for his roles as Calender in Mr India as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana and as Chanu Ahmed in Sarah Gavron's British movie Brick Lane. He also directed movies like Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, and Tere Naam, among others. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

How Did Satish Kaushik Die?

Actor Satish Kaushik is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 66 on Wednesday. His demise news has been confirmed by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher. On the basis of the report, Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack in the NCR.

his body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem. He went to meet someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car. Since his sudden death came on the internet many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.