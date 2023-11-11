How Did Serenity Hawley die? Virginia Teenager Fatally Shot by Her Ex-BF in Murder-Suicide

A name Virginia teenager is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Serenity Hawley. As per the sources, the shocking news is coming that a teenage woman was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend. The case is described as a murder-suicide. The horrific incident happened 2 days before her 18th birthday. Recently, this has gone viral on the internet and has gotten much attention from the viewers. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding Serenity Hawley. This article helps you to learn what happened to Serenity Hawley. Stay and continue to know more.

According to the sources, the Virginia woman Serenity Hawley was killed by her ex-boyfriend. She was killed 2 days before her 18th birthday. This news left the whole nation shocked. On November 7, 2023, the Blacksburg turned into a deep sorrow. The Virginia teenager was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide 2 days before her 18th birthday. The was brutally killed in an apparent. The Blacksburg Police Department responded to a call on November 7, 2023. They received the information that two high school students were found dead. They were found in a parking garage. Swipe up the page to know more.

How Did Serenity Hawley die?

At this time, the identification of the dead bodies is unknown. Later, the mother of the teenage girl confirmed that the dead body was her daughter was one of the victims. The victim was identified as Serenity Hawley who was a beloved native of Virginia. The mother of Serenity Hawley shared the information about her with the local news outlet WSLS. As per Serenity Hawley’s mother’s statement, the deceased was shot by her ex-boyfriend in her chest. The teenage woman died due to a murder-suicide. Serenity Hawley’s father’s name is John Hawley who confirmed the identification of the second victim.

The suspect was identified as Croney Monk. Croney Monk was a student at Blacksburg High School. He was also a former varsity football player. If you are searching for the motive behind this horrific murder let us inform you that the authority has not revealed the motive behind the murder. The girl was 17 years old at the time of his passing. She was an employee at Your Pie Pizza. The GoFundMe page was created to raise more than $20,000. Serenity Hawley was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her memories never be forgotten. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.