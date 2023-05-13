How did Shaun Pickering die? British Olympian and Commonwealth Games Medallist Dies at 61

The breaking news is coming about Shaun Pickering who recently died. A well-known personality Shaun Pickering is no more between us. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. Shaun Pickering was a Welsh shot putter. People are getting shocked after hearing Shaun Dimese’s news. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People are finding out how Shaun died. what was the cause of Shaun’s death? Was Shaun suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know these all questions answers so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Shaun Pickering is no more. He passed away at the age of 61. This is a very big loss for his family and the games community. People are mourning him and sharing condolences to the household. People are searching for the cause of his death. This is very heartbreaking to lose a family member. He was born on November 14, 1961. He was a shotputter who represented Great Britain in the Olympic Games. He was a member of the Welsh Athletics. Further, he won 5 Welsh shot put titles. He died at the age of 61.

How did Shaun Pickering die?

As per reports, he passed away on May 11, 2023. Further, he won a bronze medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. He was a Great Britain in the Olympics. Not only this he even won the 5 Welsh discus throw titles and nine Welsh hammer throw titles. He was even selected for the Welsh Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2010 he participated in UK Athletics as the heavy throws coach. He was the son of Olympic athlete Jean Pickering and his coach Ron Pickering. He was a very hardworking person. He was very lean for games. His interest was always in games.

He was a medalist in Olympic and Commonwealth Games. He was a great athlete and a kind-natured person. His unmemorable memories never be forgotten. Olympic and Commonwealth communities always remembered him for raising British sports activities. He was always motivated by the younger athletes and an inspiration for younger athletes. His entire family is athletes. His mother Jean and father Ron have been popular athletes. His mother Jean won the gold in the lengthy bounce. His father Ron was a instructor and a coach who died at the age of 60 in 1991. If talk about the cause of his death so let us tell you that his family is not revealed any information. His cause of death is still unconfirmed.