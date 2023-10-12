How Did Sheila Cuevas Die? Dallas TX Passed Away at age 28 Family, Wiki-Bio

In today’s article, we are going to share a piece of sad news with you. Recent news has revealed that Sheila Cuevas has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like who is Sheila Cuevas. When did Sheila Cuevas die and what might have been the cause of her death? Keeping everything in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about the death of Sheila Cuevas.

Sheila Cuevas was a girl with a very kind heart and calm nature. She was born on 13 April 1995. It is being told that Sheila had become an integral part of the Kelly Engel Latour family as she was in a relationship with their son. But the news of her recent death has shocked everyone because no one had anticipated that she would say goodbye to all of us before time. The news of her death has spread despair in everyone’s hearts.

How Did Sheila Cuevas Die?

She was a promising daughter, wife, sister, and also a friend. We know that you too must be feeling sad after hearing this news and the question running in your mind is when and how Sheila Cuevas died. We give you the answer to this question, Sheila Cuevas said goodbye to this world by taking her last breath on October 9, 2023, at the age of 28. The cause of the death of Sheila Cuevas has not been clearly revealed yet. Her family is deeply saddened by her death because she was the most beloved child of her family.

Even Jonny Cuevas shared the news of Sheila Cuevas’ death on her Facebook page with great sadness, after which people came to know that Sheila Cuevas is no more with us. Now coming to Sheila Cuevas’s funeral arrangements, as far as her funeral arrangements are concerned, her family has not yet shared any information about it because it took some time for her family to recover from her death. After that, her family will share information about her funeral arrangements. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.