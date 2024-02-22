How did Shubhkaran Singh die? The 21-year-old farmer who died at Khanauri Border

Who was Shubhkaran Singh? Currently, this name is circulating over the internet and getting a lot of attention from viewers. We are sharing a piece of sad news that a 21-year-old man Shubhkaran Singh lost his life in a fatal incident. In this report, we are going to give you information about Shubhkaran Singh and his cause of death. The 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh was involved in the farmer’s protest. He was 21 years old during his time. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? How did Shubhkaran Singh die at Khanauri border? Let’s stay tuned for more information.

Shubhkaran Singh was a 21-year-old who was from Bhatinda. He lost his life during the farmer’s protest which happened at Khanauri border. He was not the only one who was affected by these clashes as there were 12 police officers also injured. The 21-year-old man Shubhkaran Singh died on Wednesday. It was involved in clashes between security personnel and protesting farmers. Recently, this has gone viral on the internet and the viewers are showing their interest in knowing about the incident and also want to know about Shubhkaran Singh. According to the sources, Shubhkaran Singh passed away on Wednesday in Punjab. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

How did Shubhkaran Singh die?

Now, the question is raised who is responsible for his death? Shubhkaran Singh’s exact cause of death is injuries. As per the details, he received head injuries due to this he lost his life. It is confirmed by the Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital’s medical. However, there is not much information has been revealed about Shubhkaran Singh’s cause of death. The body of Shubhkaran Singh is sent for the post-mortem. Initially, it was said that Shubhkaran Singh passed away due to injuries later it confirmed that he died due to the bullet injuries.

He lost his life on the spot when he was hit by a bullet in his head. As per HS Rekhi, the Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital’s medical superintendent said, the exact cause of death of Shubhkaran Singh will be declared after the post-mortem. Shubhkaran Singh was involved in the farmer’s protest. The police used the fire rubber bullets along with the tear gas. On the other side, the Haryana police revealed that the situation was out of control as the farmers attacked with sticks and started throwing stones at the security personnel. According to the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the victim Shubhkaran Singh who was 21 years old, lost his life due to the police’s action. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.